Rittich turned aside 24 of 27 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose on Monday.

Rittich was beaten on shootout attempts by Logan Couture and Fabian Zetterlund, which cost the Kings the extra point. The 31-year-old netminder had been doing well leading up to this game, saving 86 of 91 shots (.945 save percentage) over his previous four contests. Even after this setback, Rittich's 4-1-2 record, 1.76 GAA and .931 save percentage across eight contests overall makes him a strong option for LA, especially with Cam Talbot struggling with a 4.20 GAA and an .874 save percentage over his last five appearances.