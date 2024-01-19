Rittich allowed two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Rittich was solid for the most part Thursday, holding Nashville to a pair of goals in the second period, but the Kings could only muster a single tally against Juuse Saros in the 2-1 defeat. Despite the loss, Rittich has looked good in his last two outings, allowing just four goals on 55 shots. The 31-year-old netminder could see more work in the short term, with Cam Talbot struggling of late. Overall, Rittich is 3-1-1 with an impressive .934 save percentage and 1.69 GAA through six appearances this season.