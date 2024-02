Rittich was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, indicating he'll guard the road cage against Buffalo.

Rittich is undefeated in regulation over his last six appearances, posting a 3-0-2 record and 2.09 GAA. The 31-year-old netminder will be logging his fifth straight outing, having supplanted Cam Talbot as the preferred option between the pipes. Rittich hasn't reached the 10-win mark since 2019-20 when he was in Calgary but could get back over that threshold this time around.