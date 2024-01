Rittich exited the ice first Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll patrol the home crease against Detroit.

Rittich will be making his third NHL appearance this season after winning each of his previous two contests while giving up just two goals on 41 shots (.951 save percentage). Even with his run of strong form, Rittich is unlikely to see enough starts to make him more than a mid-range fantasy option behind starter Cam Talbot.