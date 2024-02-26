Rittich was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will defend the road net Monday against Edmonton.

Rittich is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim. He also earned a 26-save shutout victory against the Oilers on Feb. 10. Over 17 appearances this campaign, Rittich has compiled a 9-3-3 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Edmonton sits fifth in the league this season with 3.55 goals per game.