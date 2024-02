Rittich stopped 12 of 17 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot to begin the third period of Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Sabres.

Neither goalie carries too much blame for the final result, as the Kings showed little jump from the opening faceoff. Rittich was coming off a shutout of the Oilers, so his hold on the starting job likely isn't in much jeopardy -- over the last month, the 31-year-old netminder sports a 4-2-2 record in 10 appearances with a 2.43 GAA and .917 save percentage.