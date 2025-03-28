Rittich stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Rittich had won his previous two starts, but the Kings couldn't solve Mackenzie Blackwood in this contest. The 32-year-old Rittich has allowed at least four goals in three of his last four outings. He's now at a 14-13-2 record with a 2.77 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 30 appearances this season. Despite the poor showing, Rittich likely won't have to wait long for his next start. The Kings have a home back-to-back over the weekend with games against the Maple Leafs and Sharks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.