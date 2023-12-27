Rittich will patrol the blue paint at home versus the Sharks on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich won his only appearance of the season Dec. 19 against the Sharks, stopping 15 of 16 shots faced. With Pheonix Copley (undisclosed) set for a long-term absence, Rittich should get a handful of starts, though he is unlikely to replace Cam Talbot as the preferred option between the pipes. Rittich taking the first game of the back-to-back figures to see Talbot get the nod against Vegas on Thursday.