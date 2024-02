Rittich made 28 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Boston grabbed a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but Rittich buckled down and gave his squad a chance to mount a comeback on the road. The 31-year-old netminder has won four of his last five starts, and since being called up in mid-December to replace Pheonix Copley (knee), Rittich sports a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage over 15 outings.