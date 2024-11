Rittich will protect the road goal versus the Wild on Tuesday, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports.

Rittich will start the second half of a back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper shut out the Predators on Monday. Rittich is 3-3-0 with a 3.09 GAA and an .870 save percentage through six appearances. He'll have his hands full in a tough matchup Tuesday.