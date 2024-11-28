Rittich stopped 13 of 14 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

It doesn't always make sense -- Rittich rebounded from a seven-goal meltdown against the Sharks by having an easy win over the Jets. He's now alternated wins and losses over his last six outings since taking over Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) in the starter role. Rittich is 8-6-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. The Kings have a back-to-back up next, beginning with Friday's road game in Anaheim before they host the Senators on Saturday.