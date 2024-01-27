Rittich stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief of Cam Talbot in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Rittich played the final two periods, though the Avalanche didn't push as hard after building up a sizeable lead. Rittich has given up 10 goals over his last five outings, going 2-1-1 in that span while carving out a larger role during Talbot's 10-game (0-7-3) skid. For the year, Rittich has a 4-1-2 record with a 1.86 GAA and a .927 save percentage over nine appearances. He's likely not the long-term answer in goal for the Kings, but he's done well enough lately to take over the No. 1 role.