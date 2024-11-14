Rittich allowed a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche, who also scored an empty-netter.

Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) left the game in the third period with the game tied at 2-2. Rittich entered and gave up the second goal of Mikko Rantanen's hat trick, which ended up being the decisive tally. Rittich is down to 5-4-0 with a 2.71 GAA and an .887 save percentage through nine appearances (eight starts) this season. The 32-year-old would likely take over as the starting goalie if Kuemper misses time, while Pheonix Copley would be a candidate to be promoted from AHL Ontario.