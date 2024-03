Rittich recorded a 31-save shutout in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Rittich was up to the challenge from the Wild, and the Kings' offense gave him plenty of support. He's earned shutout wins in two of his three starts in March. The 31-year-old netminder is at 11-5-3 with a career-high three shutouts through 21 appearances, and he's maintained a 2.17 GAA and a .920 save percentage this season. The Kings' homestand wraps up against the Lightning on Saturday.