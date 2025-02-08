Rittich stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Rittich didn't have a great performance, but he got the job done against a tough opponent. The 32-year-old netminder turned aside both of the Stars' shootout attempts to secure the win. Rittich improved to 12-11-0 with a 2.67 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 24 contests this season, though he had lost his previous three outings before this win. Darcy Kuemper, who welcomed a child Friday, is probable to start Saturday against the Ducks.