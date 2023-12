Rittich was summoned from AHL Ontario on Friday.

Rittich has a 2.63 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 16 contests with Ontario this season. He's been promoted to LA because Pheonix Copley sustained an undisclosed injury during Friday's practice. If Copley isn't an option for Saturday's road game versus Seattle, then Rittich will likely back up Cam Talbot.