Rittich led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he'll start on the road versus the Devils on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich stumbled versus the Sabres on Tuesday, allowing five goals on 17 shots over two periods. He'll look to get back on track, but the Devils are an even tougher challenge. They've scored 18 goals while going 3-2-1 over their last six games, so Rittich could have a tough time bouncing back.