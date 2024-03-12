Rittich posted a 26-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Rittich went save-for-save with Ilya Sorokin in the first period, and the Kings struck first on an Adrian Kempe tally in the second. The shutout was Rittich's second of the season and the sixth of his career. He's up to 10-4-3 with a 2.19 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 19 appearances. Cam Talbot retook the starting role in late February, but Rittich has proven capable of taking the reins as well and should at least be a solid backup option down the stretch.