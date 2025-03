Rittich is expected to start at home against Carolina on Saturday.

Rittich has a 13-12-2 record, 2.75 GAA and .885 save percentage in 28 appearances in 2024-25. He's making his first start since he stopped 27 of 32 shots en route to a 6-5 win over Vegas on March 9. Carolina ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.24.