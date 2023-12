Rittich was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against San Jose.

Rittich is poised to make his LA debut in the first half of a back-to-back, which probably Cam Talbot will play Wednesday versus Seattle. In 21 games last season with Winnipeg, Rittich posted a 9-8-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league with 2.13 goals per contest this campaign.