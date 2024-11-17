Rittich will protect the home goal versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Rittich starting shouldn't come as a surprise -- he'll likely see a heavy workload while Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) is on injured reserve. Rittich took the loss in relief versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, but he won his previous two starts. Erik Portillo will serve as Rittich's backup, and considering the Kings don't have a back-to-back until after American Thanksgiving, Rittich may be in line for a significant run of starts.