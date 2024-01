Rittich stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Rittich was excellent Saturday, holding the Rangers to a lone Chris Kreider tally in the second period en route to the one-goal victory. The 31-year-old Rittich has won two of his last three outings, posting a .943 save percentage in that span. He improved to 4-1-1 with a .937 save percentage and 1.58 GAA this season.