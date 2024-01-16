Rittich stopped 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Rittich's fifth start of the season and it resulted in the Kings snapping an eight game losing skid. He turned away 30 shots, including a perfect 11 for 11 on the power play, for a .938 save percentage. Rittich now has three wins on the season since taking over in a backup role after Pheonix Copley was lost for the season (knee) on Jan 6. The Kings return to the ice on Tuesday in Dallas and expect to see Cam Talbot in net.