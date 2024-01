Rittich is set to get the starting nod on the road against Nashville on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich has managed just one win in his last five outings, posting a 1-1-2 record, 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage. If the Czech backstop can't start putting together some wins, he could find himself watching from the bench again behind Cam Talbot, as the Kings try to avoid falling too far behind in the Pacific Division playoff race.