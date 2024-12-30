Rittich allowed four goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Rittich made his fourth start in December, and he came away with his second win of the month despite an ugly performance. The Flyers led 4-3 after two periods, but Rittich made Anze Kopitar's two third-period goals stand for the win. Rittich is now 11-8-0 with a 2.55 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 20 outings this season. The 32-year-old is firmly in the backup role by Darcy Kuemper -- Rittich's last two starts have been in back-to-back situations, and the Kings don't have any of those for nearly two weeks as they open 2025 with three games over eight days before a back-to-back in Winnipeg on Jan. 10 and in Calgary on Jan. 11.