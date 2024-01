Rittich will defend the blue paint during Monday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Rittich wasn't great in his last start Jan. 4 versus Detroit, surrendering three goals on only 27 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a hot Carolina team that's won seven of its last eight games.