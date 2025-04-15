Rittich will defend the road net against the Kraken on Tuesday, according to Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com.

Rittich made a relief appearance versus Edmonton on Monday, stopping five shots in the Kings' 5-0 victory. He hadn't played since March 30 against San Jose, and the Kings wanted to get him some work before his scheduled start versus Seattle on Tuesday. Rittich has a 15-13-2 record with a 2.69 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 32 outings this season. Seattle sits 16th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25.