Rittich will guard the road goal Sunday against the Blues, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Rittich made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose on Monday in his last start. Through nine appearances this campaign, he has posted a 4-1-2 record with a 1.86 GAA and a .927 save percentage. St. Louis ranks 25th in the league with 2.87 goals per game this season.