Rittich will guard the home net Sunday in Game 4 against the Oilers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The Kings will turn to Rittich in net for Game 4 after Cam Talbot struggled to an .861 save percentage through the first three games in the series. While Rittich took a back seat to Talbot down the stretch, Rittich had a solid regular season, going 13-6-3 with a career-best .921 save percentage and 2.15 GAA.