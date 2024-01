Rittich will guard the home net Saturday against the Rangers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Rittich will make a second straight start after he allowed two goals on 33 shots in a loss to Nashville on Thursday. The 31-year-old netminder is 3-1-1 with a .934 save percentage and 1.69 GAA this season, as he appears lined up for more playing time with Cam Talbot struggling of late. Rittich will face a Rangers team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game.