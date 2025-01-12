Rittich allowed two goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Calgary.

Rittich took his third loss in his last four starts, a span in which he's allowed 11 goals on 85 shots. The 32-year-old netminder couldn't get the better of his former team despite another strong defensive effort by the Kings. Rittich is now at 11-9-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Kings' road trip continues in Edmonton on Monday, but it'll likely be Darcy Kuemper in goal for the next few games since there are no back-to-back sets on the schedule over the next week.