Rittich allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Rittich tasted defeat for the first time as a King, blowing a 2-0 lead after the first period. He allowed both attempts in the shootout to be converted, resulting in the loss that dropped him to 2-0-1 on the year. The 31-year-old has allowed five goals on 68 shots, providing solid work in a backup role to Cam Talbot, who should be between the pipes when the Kings begin a road trip versus the Capitals on Sunday.