Rittich stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Rittich stopped all of the Ducks' even-strength shots as both of the goals allowed were on special teams - one shorthanded and the other on the power play. The defense for the Kings were solid all night as they only allowed 13 shots in the final two frames including none in the extra period. He finished with a .917 save percentage. This was Rittich's fifth win in his past seven games dating back to Jan. 31. Rittich is a risky but potentially rewarding fantasy netminder but may only be a streaming option against a weaker opponent.