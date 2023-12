Rittich stopped 15 of 16 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Rittich came within 1:19 of a shutout, but Jacob MacDonald's power-play tally spoiled it. It was still a victory for Rittich in his Kings debut, although it was a game his team controlled throughout. The 31-year-old figures to serve in a backup role while Pheonix Copley (undisclosed) is on long-term injured reserve. Cam Talbot is likely to start Wednesday at home versus the Kraken.