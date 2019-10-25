Kings' Derek Forbort: Able to skate
Forbort (back) has begun skating on his own, Jon Rosen of NHL Network reports.
Forbort still has a ways to go in his recovery, but this is a step in the right direction. Expect another update once he's able to join his teammates for practice, which will likely be in a non-contact capacity at first.
