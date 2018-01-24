Forbort left Tuesday's game against the Canucks with an upper-body injury and isn't expected to return, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forbort apparently went down the tunnel at some point during the second period, but it isn't specific when he sustained this injury. The 25-year-old blueliner has just one goal and nine assists this season while firing 54 shots on goal. His defensive game is where he does the talking, though, with 89 hits and 95 blocked shots to offer a plus-8 rating on the season. Updates on the severity of his absence should be available postgame or during Wednesday's skate.