Play

Forbort collected three assists through 24:58 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Not only do the three helpers qualify as Forbort's first multi-point showing of the campaign, his minutes were also a season high. Fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to the monster showing, though. Forbort entered Friday's contest with just a single goal and eight assists through 51 games for the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories