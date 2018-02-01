Kings' Derek Forbort: Back in lineup
Forbort (undisclosed) appears ready to play Thursday night against the Predators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
It looks like the Kings will go with a third pairing comprised of Forbort and Christian Folin in the upcoming contest, though that's not going to excite a fantasy audience. Forbort, for one, is more focused on his own-zone production, having generated just nine points to go along with his 97 blocked shots through 48 games.
