Forbort (back) has been given the green light to start practicing with the team, however, is not close to returning. Coach Todd McLellan told reporters, "We've still got a long way to go with him, but he's making strides," Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Forbort remains on non-roster injured reserve and should still be considered week-to-week at this point. In 81 games last year, the blueliner notched 14 points while averaging 20:45 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, the Duluth native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value once cleared to play.