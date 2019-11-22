Kings' Derek Forbort: Cleared to practice
Forbort (back) has been given the green light to start practicing with the team, however, is not close to returning. Coach Todd McLellan told reporters, "We've still got a long way to go with him, but he's making strides," Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Forbort remains on non-roster injured reserve and should still be considered week-to-week at this point. In 81 games last year, the blueliner notched 14 points while averaging 20:45 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, the Duluth native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value once cleared to play.
