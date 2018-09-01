Forbort is dealing with "a little bit of a back injury," but the Kings won't have more information on him until training camp gets underway Sept. 18, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forbort's injury dates back to April 2 when he left a regular-season contest against the Avalanche and missed the final six games, including four against the Golden Knights during the playoffs. The 2010 first-round (15th overall) draft pick originally had the nebulous "lower body" injury tag, but now the Kings are describing it as a back issue. Either way, Forbort's likely to be an afterthought in all but the deepest fantasy leagues since he only posted 36 points through his first two seasons as a full-time NHLer.