Kings' Derek Forbort: Details pending on back injury
Forbort is dealing with "a little bit of a back injury," but the Kings won't have more information on him until training camp gets underway Sept. 18, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Forbort's injury dates back to April 2 when he left a regular-season contest against the Avalanche and missed the final six games, including four against the Golden Knights during the playoffs. The 2010 first-round (15th overall) draft pick originally had the nebulous "lower body" injury tag, but now the Kings are describing it as a back issue. Either way, Forbort's likely to be an afterthought in all but the deepest fantasy leagues since he only posted 36 points through his first two seasons as a full-time NHLer.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...