Kings' Derek Forbort: Ends first half on bad stretch
Forbort failed to tally a point over the last seven games of the first half and posted a minus-4 rating in the final four contests.
Forbort isn't known for his offensive prowess, so him notching just nine points through 49 games this season shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He has posted ratings of plus-18 and plus-8 in the last two seasons, but a struggling Kings squad in 2018-19 has led him to a minus-4 showing through the end of the first half. While he's not a highly coveted option for fantasy purposes anyway, Forbort has fallen further off the radar.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...