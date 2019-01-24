Forbort failed to tally a point over the last seven games of the first half and posted a minus-4 rating in the final four contests.

Forbort isn't known for his offensive prowess, so him notching just nine points through 49 games this season shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He has posted ratings of plus-18 and plus-8 in the last two seasons, but a struggling Kings squad in 2018-19 has led him to a minus-4 showing through the end of the first half. While he's not a highly coveted option for fantasy purposes anyway, Forbort has fallen further off the radar.