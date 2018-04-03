Forbort won't return to Monday's game against the Avalanche after sustaining a lower-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Forbort logged just 1:50 of ice time before suffering the injury. It's unclear just how severe the injury is, but he'll have a couple days to recover before the Kings' next game Thursday against the Wild.

