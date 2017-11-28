Kings' Derek Forbort: Fires off two shots
Forbort recorded two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory over Anaheim.
Forbort is now on a 10 game pointless streak after notching five assists in his first 14 contests, but he's still skating on the second pairing and receiving 19:57 of ice time. The Duluth native has become a mainstay on Los Angeles' blueline over the last two seasons, but unless he develops a power-play presence, a point total similar to last seasons 18 in 82 games is a fair projection for 2017-18.
