Forbort recorded two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout victory over Anaheim.

Forbort is now on a 10 game pointless streak after notching five assists in his first 14 contests, but he's still skating on the second pairing and receiving 19:57 of ice time. The Duluth native has become a mainstay on Los Angeles' blueline over the last two seasons, but unless he develops a power-play presence, a point total similar to last seasons 18 in 82 games is a fair projection for 2017-18.