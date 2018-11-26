Kings' Derek Forbort: First multi-point game of season
Forbort had two assists during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Forbort picked up two assists in Sunday's big win over the Oilers. It was the first multi-point game of the year for Forbort in his 22 appearances. The two assists upped the defender's season total to five as he's not much of an option for fantasy owners.
