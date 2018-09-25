Forbort (back) shed his non-contact jersey for Tuesday's practice, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forbort still hasn't been cleared to return to game action, but this is a significant step in the right direction. Another update on the 26-year-old blueliner's status should surface if and when he's inserted into the lineup for an exhibition contest ahead of the Kings' Oct. 5 season opener against San Jose.