Kings' Derek Forbort: Inks extension
Forbort signed a two-year extension Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The former University of North Dakota standout was taken in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, though he didn't go on to make his NHL debut until the 2015-16 campaign. That said, Forbort established himself as a dependable NHL defenseman last season, playing all 82 games for the Kings. Forbort has continued his strong, stay-at-home play into this season, serving as a perfect foil to the dynamic Drew Doughty on the team's top pairing.
