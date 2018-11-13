Kings' Derek Forbort: Mired in slump
Forbort has failed to score in any of his past nine contests.
Forbort has never been a great offensive option, but two assists through 15 games is low even by his standards. He doesn't shoot the puck much and the Kings' offense isn't allowing him to help in the plus/minus category, so his fantasy value is virtually nonexistent at the moment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...