Forbort (upper body) sat out of Friday's practice, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Forbort suited up Thursday against the Predators after missing the previous two games with an undisclosed ailment, so this could be a side effect of a previous injury. The 25-year-old blueliner has one goal and nine points while averaging 21:05 of ice time through 49 games this season, and with Alec Martinez (lower body) also day-to-day, the Kings may have to look to the AHL to provide depth for Saturday's clash with the Coyotes.