Coach Todd McLellan said Tuesday that Forbort (back) is "struggling to get healthy right now," Jack Harris of the LA Times reports. McLellan added, "No one has any idea on his timeline."

Forbort has been dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined for training camp in its entirety to this point. Because of it, his status for the start of the regular season is unclear. The Kings signed Ben Hutton to bolster their blue line with Forbort sidelined Tuesday, and expect the team to play his recovery pretty close to the vest as the new season approaches.