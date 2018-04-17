Kings' Derek Forbort: Not close to returning
Per coach John Stevens, Forbort (lower body) is "progressing along with his rehab and therapy" but is "nowhere near the ice yet or anything," Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The Kings are on the brink of being swept by Vegas, so it's highly likely that Forbort will have to wait for the 2018-19 campaign for his next taste of game action. Even if LA is able to pull off a miraculous comeback and advance to the second round of the playoffs, it doesn't sound like coach Stevens is expecting to have Forbort available any time soon.
